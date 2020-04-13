MintCoin Price Up 89.6% This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 55.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $13.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

