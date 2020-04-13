Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Model N worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $23.46 on Monday. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.02 million, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Model N’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

