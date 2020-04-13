Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,846,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $153.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $161.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.