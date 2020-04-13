Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

NYSE MOH traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,214. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $161.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

