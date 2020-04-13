Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 170,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,843. Momo has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

