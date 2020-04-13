Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 96.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. TT International boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 513,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $50,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 63,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Momo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Momo stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. Momo has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

