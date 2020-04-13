Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Momo worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOMO opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

