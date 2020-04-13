Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,876.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $1,876.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00762580 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001914 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,455,090 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.