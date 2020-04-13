Monero (XMR) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Monero has a market capitalization of $902.59 million and approximately $129.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $51.51 or 0.00762580 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001914 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,521,412 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, B2BX, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Ovis, Exrates, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Gate.io, Kraken, Bisq, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Graviex, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Nanex, Binance, Coinbe, Crex24, Bitlish, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Coinut, Braziliex, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, TradeOgre, Bithumb and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

