Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $40.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after acquiring an additional 461,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $13,277,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.