Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 2,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele acquired 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 801,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 794,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 462,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.