Mooncoin Price Up 355.8% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 129.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 355.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00602328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008697 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,658,881,899 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

