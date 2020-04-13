Morgan Stanley Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $89.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.59.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 953,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,301. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

