Morgan Stanley Cuts Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $146.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBRDK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,548. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

