Morgan Stanley Cuts Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Price Target to $305.00

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded down $11.45 on Monday, hitting $230.70. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -227.55 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

