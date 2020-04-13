Morgan Stanley Cuts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $39.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.96. 46,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 154,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,620,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

