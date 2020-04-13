Morgan Stanley Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $71.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $58.36. 2,751,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,766,901. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

