Morgan Stanley Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $375.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $341.87. 9,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

