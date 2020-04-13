Morgan Stanley Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $107.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

NYSE:CAT traded down $10.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

