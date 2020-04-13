Morgan Stanley Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $125.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

CMI stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

