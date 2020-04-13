Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $9.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.51 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $10.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.41 billion to $41.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.18 billion to $42.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

