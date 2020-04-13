Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Movado Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Movado Group by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $10.91. 324,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,766. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.25. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

