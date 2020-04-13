MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stephens

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

