M&T Bank (MTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

