Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.71 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $79.61 million and $12.71 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 80,162,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,635,754 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

