Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

