Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYOK. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,204 shares of company stock worth $822,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Myokardia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of MYOK stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. Myokardia has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

