Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Myriad Genetics worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

