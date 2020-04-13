Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $0.38 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,759,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 921.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

