NAGA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $565.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and IDEX. NAGA has a market cap of $758,408.72 and $565.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.04349873 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003468 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

