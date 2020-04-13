Namecoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005714 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, SouthXchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.03267657 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00750561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, YoBit, Bitsane and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

