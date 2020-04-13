Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ONTO opened at $31.62 on Monday. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 802.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

