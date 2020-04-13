NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $48,857.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $460,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,560 shares of company stock worth $2,288,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. 14,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.15.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

