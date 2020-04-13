National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. National Vision has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

