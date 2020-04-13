National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EYE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National Vision from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Vision by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

