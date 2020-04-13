Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:NAV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.04. 533,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,817. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $9,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

