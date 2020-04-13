NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NCR (NYSE:NCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCR. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in NCR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 267,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NCR by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in NCR by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NCR by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,738,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

