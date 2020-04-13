nDEX Price Hits $0.0000 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a market capitalization of $4,145.91 and approximately $147.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

