Nebula AI (NBAI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $242,757.97 and $6.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.32 or 0.04331527 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,902,103,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

