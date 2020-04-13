Needham & Company LLC Cuts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $40.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

PRO stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. PROS’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

