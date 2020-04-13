Needham & Company LLC Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $40.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. 5,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $721.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

