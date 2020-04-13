Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $0. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

