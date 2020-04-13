Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of eGain by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

