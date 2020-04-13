Needham & Company LLC Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $25.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Domo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $13.56. 830,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,756. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $326.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 466,542 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

