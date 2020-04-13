Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $45.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $205.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $160.38 million, with estimates ranging from $91.85 million to $408.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,696.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after buying an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,096,000 after buying an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,495,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $18.78 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.24.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

