Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,634. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -4.85.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

