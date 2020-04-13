NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Raised to $10.50

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $8.00. 27,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,914. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

