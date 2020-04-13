Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) & BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Critical Review

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurotrope has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurotrope shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Neurotrope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Neurotrope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International -13.74% 13.41% 4.91% Neurotrope N/A -74.56% -71.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Neurotrope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $111.39 million 3.58 -$15.31 million $0.10 41.40 Neurotrope N/A N/A -$15.14 million N/A N/A

Neurotrope has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and Neurotrope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Neurotrope 0 2 0 0 2.00

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.31%. Neurotrope has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Neurotrope.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Neurotrope on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer. The company also develops buprenorphine extended release injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a licensing and development agreement with Evonik Corporation and Meda AB. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases. The company has a license agreement with The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University for the use of bryostatin structural derivatives, known as bryologs, for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection, and traumatic brain injury; and a license agreement to an accelerated synthesis of bryostatin-1. Neurotrope, Inc. also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for the research and clinical development of Bryostatin-1. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

