NevaCoin Trading 44.7% Lower Over Last Week (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $4,833.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001441 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000998 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 71.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,812,870 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.