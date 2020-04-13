New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 156,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

